Saucy Santana Responds To DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 following public row / 11.04.2023

Friday night (Nov. 3), Saucy Santana took to his Instagram Story to address DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 after he was brought up during the most recent “Off The Record” podcast. During the lengthy episode, Wack called one of his colleagues, who identifies as bisexual, to address Saucy Santana.

In the video, Wack said, “Ak is a straight man, but one thing about me, I got some gangsters that are a part of the community, so I got my homie Denat on the line. Denat is an openly gay man. Saucy Santana said something to bro: ‘I need you to deal with that. I need you to run the fade for me tonight. Cause he gay, and you know if we say something, we are going to get in trouble.'”

After the “Walk” rapper heard the clip, he posted, “Let’s keep it a bean, though. Stop the gay boy narrative [and] all this ‘we can’t say anything about him cancel culture’ s**t. It’s plenty of things you can say about me that do not have to do with me being gay, so you all can stop that one right there.”

He continued to say, “Y’all could clown me about being an artist like everyone else. Why the f**k do y’all have a stick up y’all a** when it comes to me. Gay or straight, at the end of the day, we both have d**ks and I will beat the s**t out of you.”

The initial spat between Akademiks and Saucy started when the former sent shots at City Girls, claiming that they were over after their first week sales were reported to be less than 10,000 in the first week. Shortly after, Saucy rushed to defend his best friend, Yung Miami, and sent smoke towards the outspoken blogger.

The commentary between the two got so strong that the legendary Queen Latifah reposted a message from Mysonne, which stated, “It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting ‘canceled,’ but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful, and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever.”