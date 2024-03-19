News Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Bryson Tiller Announces Self-Titled Album And "The Bryson Tiller Tour" Dates / 03.19.2024

Bryson Tiller is set to release his self-titled album on April 5. It will serve as a long-awaited follow-up to his last project, A N N I V E R S A R Y.

The 19-track offering will house previous singles “Whatever She Wants” and “Outside.” Today (March 19), the musician shared “CALYPSO” alongside the official dates of his “The Bryson Tiller Tour.”



On the new song, he crooned, “Her body like Calypso/ Way she throwin’ that back, I’ma leave with my feet sore/ I love it when you get low/ I slide my hand down your back on your tats, when’d you get those?/ Bust when she moves her hips slow/ Already knew you were bad, but I act like I didn’t know.”

During an exclusive interview with Complex, Tiller shared insights into his fourth studio LP while emphasizing its R&B core and diverse styles. “Now is the time to just show people what I’m capable of,” he stated.

Despite the massive success of 2015’s T R AP S O U L, Tiller also revealed that he faced challenges with his follow-up, True To Self. He explained, “I wasn’t being true to myself on that album at all. I was saying a lot of truth but not being true to who I am. It’s not me really understanding who I am as an artist and what I’m capable of.”

Additionally, Tiller shared that Victoria Monét will be featured on his upcoming body of work. “We both sing, but I’m rapping mostly,” the Louisville native said.

Bryson Tiller stopped by the Complex offices to discuss his upcoming self titled album dropping on April 5th 👀 @brysontiller pic.twitter.com/x16ALerbWz — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 19, 2024

“The Bryson Tiller Tour” kicks off on May 11 in Portland, Oregon. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, and more. It’s slated to conclude on Sept. 21 in Puyallup, Washington. The singer-rapper will also be bringing DJ Nitrane on the road with him.

