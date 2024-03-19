Bryson Tiller

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images

Bryson Tiller Announces Self-Titled Album And "The Bryson Tiller Tour" Dates

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.19.2024

Bryson Tiller is set to release his self-titled album on April 5. It will serve as a long-awaited follow-up to his last project, A N N I V E R S A R Y.

The 19-track offering will house previous singles Whatever She Wants and “Outside.” Today (March 19), the musician shared “CALYPSO” alongside the official dates of his “The Bryson Tiller Tour.”

On the new song, he crooned, “Her body like Calypso/ Way she throwin’ that back, I’ma leave with my feet sore/ I love it when you get low/ I slide my hand down your back on your tats, when’d you get those?/ Bust when she moves her hips slow/ Already knew you were bad, but I act like I didn’t know.”

During an exclusive interview with Complex, Tiller shared insights into his fourth studio LP while emphasizing its R&B core and diverse styles. “Now is the time to just show people what I’m capable of,” he stated.

Despite the massive success of 2015’s T R AP S O U L, Tiller also revealed that he faced challenges with his follow-up, True To Self. He explained, “I wasn’t being true to myself on that album at all. I was saying a lot of truth but not being true to who I am. It’s not me really understanding who I am as an artist and what I’m capable of.”

Additionally, Tiller shared that Victoria Monét will be featured on his upcoming body of work. “We both sing, but I’m rapping mostly,” the Louisville native said.

“The Bryson Tiller Tour” kicks off on May 11 in Portland, Oregon. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, and more. It’s slated to conclude on Sept. 21 in Puyallup, Washington. The singer-rapper will also be bringing DJ Nitrane on the road with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Tiller (@brysontiller)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Tiller (@brysontiller)

News
Bryson Tiller

TRENDING
News

Fans React To Bruno Mars Allegedly Being $50 Million Deep In Gambling Debt

Social media has been flipped upside down following the news of Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.17.2024
News

Sexyy Red Goes Viral After Performing SZA's Part On "Rich Baby Daddy" At Rolling Loud California

Sexyy Red goes viral for performing SZA’s verse on “Rich Baby Daddy” during her fiery ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.16.2024
News

Kai Cenat Responds To Ye's Manager's Post About Meeting "Face To Face"

Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, shared a new Instagram post in which he alluded to pulling ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.17.2024
News

Cardi B Explains Why She Didn't Release Her Remix To Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)"

Cardi B sat down with Complex’s Speedy Morman to discuss many topics, including why she ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.16.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories