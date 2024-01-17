News Dana Jacobs / Stringer via Getty Images and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat And Tyler, The Creator To Headline Coachella 2024 / 01.17.2024

Coachella 2024 is set to take place on April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Confirmed headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and Lana Del Rey.

Revealed on Tuesday (Jan. 16), the lineup boasts an array of artists across Hip Hop and R&B, including mainstays like Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, NAV, and Ken Carson. Destroy Lonely, Jhené Aiko, Tyla, Blxst, Victoria Monét, and Tems are among the other announced acts.

Presale tickets are set to go live on Friday (Jan. 19) at 11 a.m. PT. Check out the full circuit below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

During Coachella 2023, Odd Future fans were left disappointed after Frank Ocean withdrew from his second-weekend performance due to an injury. His first set, which reportedly started over an hour late, was described as “chaotic” by the artist. Unfortunately, he had two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

Subsequently, a representative from the Blonde singer’s team told Variety, “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend one, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

Doja and Tyler did a number of festivals and shows this past year. The former embarked on her “The Scarlet Tour” in October 2023. She was joined by Ice Spice and Doechii, who served as supporting acts during major stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, and more.

Meanwhile, the “EARFQUAKE” hitmaker headlined Camp Flog Gnaw the following month in Los Angeles. It featured sets from SZA, Teezo Touchdown, Clipse, Kali Uchis, and The Hillbillies, a duo composed of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.