Metro Boomin Hints At Playboi Carti And Travis Scott Collaboration On Joint Project With Future / 03.14.2024

It appears that Playboi Carti and Travis Scott will be featured on Metro Boomin and Future’s forthcoming album, We Don’t Trust You. The beatmaker teased the collaboration last night (March 13) on Twitter.

The song, speculatively titled “TYPE S**T,” was previewed on Carti’s Instagram Story. Notably, the intro sampled Tink’s “Bonnie & Clyde” from her 2012 project, Winter’s Diary.

Scott and Metro have teamed up on numerous occasions. The Grammy-nominated producer contributed to tracks like “3500,” “Mamacita,” “Pornography,” “Skyfall,” and “Nightcrawler” from the rapper’s discography. They also worked on cuts like “No More,” “Dreamcatcher,” “Overdue,” “Niagra Falls (Foot or 2),” and “Trance” from 2018’s NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES and 2022’s HEROES & VILLAINS.

On the other hand, Carti and Metro joined forces on “Minute,” which appeared on the latter’s Perfect Timing. The “@ MEH” hitmaker revealed that they were putting together a joint project at one point during his 2019 cover with The FADER.

“I got a whole ‘nother tape with this n**ga,” Carti told the publication. “That’s why my head’s f**ked up. This s**t could go on my album, but if it goes on the album, then we gotta change the whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Metro and Future’s first of two LPs is slated to debut on March 22. They shared a trailer for We Don’t Trust You earlier this month, which saw them riding in white cars through the desert before hopping out and standing side by side.

“There’s a lot of f**kin’ garbage a** rappers out here, running around,” the voiceover said in the 44-second clip. “These n**gas ain’t supposed to be rapping, son. This game is meant for a select, simple few. A select few, man. And that’s what it is today. I don’t give a f**k, ain’t nothin’ changed.”