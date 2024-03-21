News Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Announces Her Upcoming Mixtape 'Ehhthang Ehhthang' / 03.21.2024

Today (March 21), GloRilla announced that her upcoming mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, will hit streaming platforms on April 5.

She shared the official artwork and a pre-save link, which revealed that the project will include “Yeah Glo!” Released in February, the record is currently her second-highest-charting song to date. It peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, trailing behind “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B at No. 9.

Ehhthang Ehhthang will serve as a follow-up to Anyways, Life’s Great…, which came out in November 2022. It housed “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd, the Yo Gotti-assisted “Blessed,” and “Unh Unh.” The LP got a bonus edition the following year that introduced Lil Durk on “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)” and Trina on “Nut Quick (Remix).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

Since then, the Memphis rapper has made a number of guest appearances. 2023 saw her contribute to Gloss Up’s “Bestfrenn,” FendiDa Rappa’s “In The Trunk,” and K Carbon’s “Jealous A** B**ch.” GloRilla also lent her voice to “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign on CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded.

In May of this year, GloRilla will be hitting the road with Megan Thee Stallion for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” It’s expected to begin on May 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota before making stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Memphis, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

Although the artists don’t have a formal collaboration, it was revealed that the beat for GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” was initially intended for Megan. The former told the Grammys, “I actually listened to the beat all day, and I couldn’t come up with nothing. When I finally pulled up to the studio, I had to get a blunt so I could think of something. Soon as I got done smoking, I wrote it so fast.”