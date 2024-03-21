News Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Shuts Down Playboi Carti Sound Comparisons / 03.21.2024

Earlier this week, Kai Cenat previewed an unreleased song from Lil Yachty during his livestream. After fans accused the “A Cold Sunday” artist of copying Playboi Carti’s cadence, he decided to respond on Twitter yesterday (March 20) evening.

“Biting him? How did I bite him? The beat? If that’s the case, I [have] been workin’ with Cardo since 2019 or 2020 on record. Y’all fans be smoking the strongest d**k,” Yachty quote-tweeted a social media user’s shade. The original post that he responded to read, “Carti can’t try one new sound without rappers immediately biting him. He’s generational.”

Cardo, who’s known for producing songs for Drake, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar, has worked on several of Carti’s recent releases. The Grammy-winning beatmaker is responsible for “H00DBYAIR,” “KETAMINE,” “EVILJ0RDAN,” and “BACKR00MS,” all of which are expected to appear on the musician’s next album.

Unfortunately for Yachty, people pointed out more alleged similarities than just the beat. One account wrote, “The song is terrible. The beat is a ‘H00DBYAIR’-type beat. Your flow is an obvious attempt at a Carti flow, and you used a ‘what’ ad-lib in the same cadence [that] Carti uses.”

Yachty also dismissed accusations of him copying Carti last year. In July 2023, DJ Akademiks claimed the Whole Lotta Red artist “made him change his entire sound” during a livestream. The music commentator further alleged that records like “Poland” and “Strike (Holster)” drew influence from the Georgia native.

However, Yachty quickly pointed out, “[You are] so insane. I didn’t tell [you] this at all. Stop drinking, bro. I said [Tyler, The Creator] encouraged me to take that route.”

In 2023, the QC rapper put out Let’s Start Here., which featured Justine Skye, Teezo Touchdown, Daniel Caesar, Diana Gordon, and Fousheé. It saw him venturing into psychedelic rock and spawned songs like “​​​drive ME crazy!” and “pRETTy.”