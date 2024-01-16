Playboi Carti

Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images

Playboi Carti Heightens Anticipation For His Next Album With "EVILJ0RDAN" Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.16.2024

On Monday (Jan. 15) night, Playboi Carti continued his prolific start to the year with the release of a new single, “EVILJ0RDAN.” The accompanying visuals found the Atlanta rapper sipping from a Hello Kitty mug in a disheveled kitchen setting while wearing a durag styled like bunny ears.

On the cut, he referenced Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson” and Sephora, among other topics. “You was just askin’ for some change, now you changed?/ Yeah, I told you, yeah, about that money, s**t get strange/ Fully loaded check, hold up, baby, Jordan paid/ I put duct tape on my switch, perfect aim/ They can’t put me in no genre, baby, ’cause I changed the game/ We f**kin’ on the same h**, but we not the same,” Carti spat.

“EVILJ0RDAN” is the latest in a string of singles from Carti, which began in late 2023. While fans eagerly await his next album, reportedly titled I Am Music, no official release date has been announced. It will mark the artist’s first since Whole Lotta Red in 2020, a project that boasted collaborations with artists like Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Future. Additionally, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

However, uncertainty looms over Carti’s “Antagonist Tour” plans. Initially scheduled to start on Jan. 14 in Salt Lake City, the trek’s status was changed to “TBD” on both the rapper’s website and Ticketmaster. Despite tickets still being available, it remains unclear if he’ll still perform across North America. Planned stops included New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Earlier this month, Carti debuted “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott. The video already garnered 13 million views on YouTube. The record also got a reshare from Kanye West and Ice Spice, the latter of whom was mentioned in the song.

