Nicki Minaj Reacts To Fan Botching "The Night Is Still Young" Chorus During Atlanta Concert

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.21.2024

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” completed its first show in Atlanta on Wednesday (March 20) night. At the State Farm Arena, the artist performed records from her latest LP and several other classics from her discography.

During her setlist, Minaj did a rendition of “The Night Is Still Young,” which initially appeared on 2014’s The Pinkprint. At one point, she handed her microphone to an attendee to sing the chorus. However, the fan’s less-than-stellar vocal delivery evidently shocked the rapper.

She could be seen signaling for the mic to be handed back to her before jokingly snatching it out of another person’s hand — presumably a security guard’s. The “Everybody” hitmaker responded to a clip of the incident being shared online today (March 21). On Twitter, she wrote, “They [were] so lucky I can’t sing either, [child]. I would take the mic and [really] show them something.”

The fan themself also posted a better angle of the video. She captioned it, “Nicki handed me her f**king MIC, LIKE OMFG.” Minaj quote-tweeted the post with a confounded face emoji, to which the user reacted, “OMG. I CAN’T BREATHE. I LOVE [YOU], POOKIE.”

Minaj will be returning to the State Farm Arena tonight for her final Atlanta stop on the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” She had a planned concert for New Orleans on Monday (March 18) but unfortunately postponed it due to an illness.

“I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100 percent of myself and nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a [ticket] to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your well wishes,” she told the Barbz yesterday. “I look forward to seeing you very soon. It may have to be in May due to the NBA Finals, but we won’t complete this tour without you.”

