News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Postponing "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Stop In New Orleans / 03.20.2024

Nicki Minaj postponed her New Orleans performance scheduled for Monday (March 18) due to an illness. The concert was set to occur at the Smoothie King Center as a part of the musician’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (March 19) night, Minaj wrote, “New Orleans, please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together. You mean so much to me, and I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100 percent of myself and nothing less.”

“You don’t deserve to pay for a [ticket] to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your well wishes,” she continued. “I look forward to seeing you very soon. It may have to be in May due to the NBA Finals, but we won’t complete this tour without you.”

Minaj also confirmed that she will be performing in Atlanta tonight (March 20). According to the artist’s website, she’ll be doing two back-to-back shows at the State Farm Arena, with the second one taking place tomorrow (March 21).

The “Everybody” hitmaker announced that she wasn’t feeling well last Saturday (March 16). She tweeted, “Barbz, [please] send me healing energy. Woke up feeling like I had COVID. Thank God I don’t. You guys are just everything.” Notably, she headlined Rolling Loud California the previous day (March 15).

Later this month, Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” will make stops in Orlando, Nashville, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and New York. Monica currently serves as the trek’s supporting act.

Pink Friday 2 was released in December 2023. It contained guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert, among others. The album also featured standout cuts such as “FTCU” and “Needle.”