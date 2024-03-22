New Music Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Gets In Her Pop Bag For Shakira's "Puntería" Single And Video / 03.22.2024

Cardi B has been on a hot streak lately. Today (March 22), the rapper made a guest appearance on Shakira’s “Puntería,” which served as the opening cut on the Colombian songstress’ new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

The record marked a slight stylistic departure from Cardi’s recent “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami),” which featured heavy-hitting lines and ill-defined shots at her competitors. The David Stewart-produced cut saw the artist rapping in both English and Spanish.

“Baby, keep me company/ Dame de tu fire, apriétame las nalga’ aunque tú no seas pa’ mí/ I got the night, night, put a man right to sleep/ Yeah, I’m pretty lil’ thing from face to feet/ I’m from the Bronx, but I got a Georgia peach/ I got an empanada, mama, that he love to eat,” she rapped.

Peep the accompanying visuals below.

Cardi spoke about how her collaboration with Shakira came about on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” earlier this month. She revealed that the pair met at Paris Fashion Week, and the singer’s team contacted her soon after.

“I always wanted to do a record with Shakira, and it’s like, wow, it landed on my lap. It really landed on my lap, so I got a record coming out with her next week,” she said. “It’s like, ‘B**ch, I’ll do whatever the f**k you want me to do, b**ch. I’ll fly to Colombia.’ Like, I’ll go over there right now.”

“I saw her in Paris, and I talked to her,” Cardi continued. “I don’t like being in b**ches’ faces about it. I’m like, ‘I have to. My sister, she did a talent show when she was in first grade, and she won doing your song! I just love you so much, like you’re a part of my life.’ And then, her team reached out to me. I’m like, ‘Oh, Shakira, Shakira.’ I was gagging.”

“Puntería” notably arrived on the heels of Cardi’s recent appearance on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” alongside SZA. The New York native is also gearing up to release her sophomore album, which she confirmed will be coming out in 2024.