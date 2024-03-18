News Leon Bennett/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B And Keith Lee Unite To Review LA-Based Restaurant Easy Street Burgers / 03.18.2024

In a video shared on Sunday (March 17), Cardi B and Keith Lee linked up to review Los Angeles-based restaurant Easy Street Burgers.

“You guys know how I feel about LA food. It’s not my favorite, but I got a good recommendation about this place,” the “Up” artist began. “Since this person recommended this place, if I don’t like it, I want to tell them in their face that I don’t like it. So let me just bring them in.” Subsequently, Lee joined her on camera.

“It looks like a fancier Shake Shack. I like it because it tastes like a chopped cheese,” she said of the eatery’s Jalapeño Monster burger. “I do give it a nine [out of 10]. For the people [who like] Shake Shack, this tastes a little bit healthier. Actually, this tastes 100 percent healthier. They made it with love.”

Elsewhere in the nearly three-minute TikTok, the pair tried a bacon grilled onion burger, which Cardi gave a score of seven out of 10. Check out their full review below.

In October 2023, Cardi backed Lee after his viral review of Atlanta-based restaurant The Real Milk & Honey. According to the critic, when his family tried to order food, the staff told them they were closing early for deep cleaning. However, when he went in himself, the business offered to serve him.

“It gets to the point that I have to tell people that order food for me, ‘Can you just name-drop my name?’” the Bronx rapper chimed in on the situation. “Because they don’t do no pick-up orders, they don’t do deliveries, they just don’t do s**t.”

Last Friday (March 15), Cardi debuted her latest musical offering, “Enough (Miami).” The accompanying visuals have over 4.4 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. She also appeared on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” alongside SZA that same day.