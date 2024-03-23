News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj And Her Husband Reportedly Ordered To Pay Over $500K In New Lawsuit / 03.23.2024

On Friday (March 22) afternoon, TMZ reported, “Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were accused of ambushing a security guard with violence a couple of years back — and it appears they ignored his lawsuit … ’cause they now owe money.”

TMZ continued, “The rapper and her husband had a default judgment entered against them Friday in L.A. County Superior Court — this after a judge says they failed to respond to the lawsuit. As a result, Nicki and Kenneth now have to pay up — in the amount of $503,318.02.”

The lawsuit stems from an alleged altercation in 2019. Neither Minaj nor her husband has publicly responded to the initial claim. Minaj is currently on her highly-anticipated “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” Minaj postponed her New Orleans performance scheduled for Monday (March 18) due to an illness.

New Orleans, Please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together. You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself &… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 20, 2024



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (March 19) night, Minaj wrote, “New Orleans, please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together. You mean so much to me, and I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date to give you 100 percent of myself and nothing less.”

“You don’t deserve to pay for a [ticket] to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your well wishes,” she continued. “I look forward to seeing you very soon. It may have to be in May due to the NBA Finals, but we won’t complete this tour without you.”

Her tour has been the topic of conversation as of late. Recently, a fan got a little too excited and ended up botching her rendition of “The Night Is Still Young.”

She could be seen signaling for the mic to be handed back to her before jokingly snatching it out of another person’s hand — presumably a security guard’s. The “Everybody” hitmaker responded to a clip of the incident being shared online Thursday (March 21). On Twitter, she wrote, “They [were] so lucky I can’t sing either, [child]. I would take the mic and [really] show them something.”