News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss Discourse: "I’m 10 F**king Toes Down" / 03.25.2024

Over the weekend, Drake became a hot topic after Kendrick Lamar’s apparent jabs on “Like That,” which appeared on Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU. Fans also brought into question the Toronto native’s relationship with artists like NAV and Rick Ross, who reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram.

Amid the diss discourse, Drake appeared to address his detractors during the Sunrise, Florida stop of his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” on Sunday (March 24). In a clip shared online, he began, “A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling… I’ma let you know how I’m feeling. Listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**king self.”

“I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f**king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go,” he continued. “I know that no matter what, there’s not a n**ga on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!” Subsequently, the crowd began cheering noticeably louder.

Drake concluded, “In order to get yourself all gassed up or move toward the future, sometimes you gotta acknowledge the mistakes you made in the past.”

The artist’s speech arrived after he was heckled by a stranger outside of what appeared to be his hotel on Saturday (March 23). While he was preparing to get into a vehicle, the man shouted, “Yo, Drake, Kendrick’s better, bro.”

Yesterday, Metro Boomin also responded to a theory floating around online about Drake and Future’s alleged beef. Users speculated that their supposed issues stemmed from a woman, whom many also credited for inspiring “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)” from WE DON’T TRUST YOU.

On Twitter, he shared, “Y’all n**gas [need to] stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music.” Unfortunately, he didn’t clarify whether he was dismissing the reported beef itself or its so-called cause.

Notably, Metro and Future’s joint effort also contained features from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, who appeared on “Type S**t.”