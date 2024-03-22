Future and Megan Thee Stallion

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Image

Social Media Reacts To Future Name-Dropping Megan Thee Stallion On "Type S**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.22.2024

Future and Metro Boomin’s latest joint project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, dropped today (March 22), and it already has fans talking. From Kendrick Lamar’s not-so-subtle shots at Drake and J. Cole to the long-awaited “Cinderella,” there’s a lot to unpack on the 17-track offering.

Among the standout songs, fans particularly latched on to “Type S**t,” which featured Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. On the nearly four-minute cut, Future name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion in its chorus. However, social media users are debating whether it’s a shoutout or a barbed remark.

“I got a bad b**ch at home, voodoo-type s**t/ Take down Meg Thee Stallions by the group, type s**t,” he rapped. “That’s some thick s**t; I just thought you knew, type s**t/ I just tricked off, I don’t just usually do this type s**t.”

“Megan praise… Drake diss… Oh, Future, you gon’ get some streams from me,” wrote one person on Twitter. Another claimed, “Future shouted out Megan for a reason. That’s all I’mma say.”

Meanwhile, a stan account argued, “The [Hotties] think FUTURE is praising Megan Thee Stallion on his new song called ‘TYPE S**T’ with Metro Boomin, but he is CLEARLY dissing that girl. The whole chorus is a diss.” Peep more reactions below.

Notably, Megan quoted a lyric from the track on her Instagram Story days prior to its release, which suggested she was aware of the mention.

The pair previously collaborated on “Pressurelicious” from 2022’s Traumazine. During an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan revealed that the feature cost $250,000. She explained, “They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’”

The reason for people thinking Future was taking a jab at Megan likely stemmed from his past works with Nicki Minaj, who fired shots at the Houston rapper on “Big Foot” last month. They teamed up for “Nicki Hendrix” in December 2023 and reunited for “Press Play” in January of this year.

New Music
Future
Megan Thee Stallion

TRENDING
News

Ye Says Ice Spice's Team Won't Let Him Use Her "New Body" Verse

Ye claimed, “Ice Spice sent a verse in for ‘New Body.’ Now her team is ...
By Malcolm Trapp
03.19.2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals How Unwelcoming Country Music Experience Inspired 'COWBOY CARTER'

“This ain’t a country album,” the music icon declared. “This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”
By Malcolm Trapp
03.19.2024
News

Bryson Tiller Announces Self-Titled Album And "The Bryson Tiller Tour" Dates

Bryson Tiller’s forthcoming LP is slated to debut on April 5 and will include a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
03.19.2024
News

Kai Cenat Responds To Ye's Manager's Post About Meeting "Face To Face"

Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, shared a new Instagram post in which he alluded to pulling ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.17.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories