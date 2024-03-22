New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Image Social Media Reacts To Future Name-Dropping Megan Thee Stallion On "Type S**t" / 03.22.2024

Future and Metro Boomin’s latest joint project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, dropped today (March 22), and it already has fans talking. From Kendrick Lamar’s not-so-subtle shots at Drake and J. Cole to the long-awaited “Cinderella,” there’s a lot to unpack on the 17-track offering.

Among the standout songs, fans particularly latched on to “Type S**t,” which featured Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. On the nearly four-minute cut, Future name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion in its chorus. However, social media users are debating whether it’s a shoutout or a barbed remark.

“I got a bad b**ch at home, voodoo-type s**t/ Take down Meg Thee Stallions by the group, type s**t,” he rapped. “That’s some thick s**t; I just thought you knew, type s**t/ I just tricked off, I don’t just usually do this type s**t.”

“Megan praise… Drake diss… Oh, Future, you gon’ get some streams from me,” wrote one person on Twitter. Another claimed, “Future shouted out Megan for a reason. That’s all I’mma say.”

Meanwhile, a stan account argued, “The [Hotties] think FUTURE is praising Megan Thee Stallion on his new song called ‘TYPE S**T’ with Metro Boomin, but he is CLEARLY dissing that girl. The whole chorus is a diss.” Peep more reactions below.

The thotties think FUTURE is praising Megan Thee Stallion on his new song called TYPE SHIT with Metro Boomin but he is CLEARLY dissing that girl. The whole chorus is a diss. — @TheFemaleRapGame on IG (@FemaleRapGame) March 22, 2024

people thinking future’s type shit verse is a diss to megan got no reading comprehension skills lmfaooo bc y’all saw he said “meg thee stallions” right? with an S? plural. so a group of women who look like megan (aka bad bitches). please stay in school, kids. — yoongi misser 😿 (@saintstxffi) March 22, 2024

Future name dropping Megan in a song after Nicki tried to insinuate he didn’t like her seems so intentional to me 😂 The same way Kris Jenner posted hiss after she said Kylie kicked her out the house . — Kagome (@lotta_azzz) March 18, 2024

Notably, Megan quoted a lyric from the track on her Instagram Story days prior to its release, which suggested she was aware of the mention.

The pair previously collaborated on “Pressurelicious” from 2022’s Traumazine. During an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan revealed that the feature cost $250,000. She explained, “They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’”

The reason for people thinking Future was taking a jab at Megan likely stemmed from his past works with Nicki Minaj, who fired shots at the Houston rapper on “Big Foot” last month. They teamed up for “Nicki Hendrix” in December 2023 and reunited for “Press Play” in January of this year.