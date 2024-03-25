News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, 305pics / Contributor via Getty Images, and Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Addresses Speculation About Drake And Future's Alleged Beef: "Stop Making Stuff Up" / 03.25.2024

On Sunday (March 24), Metro Boomin responded to rumors of a rift between Drake and Future, specifically a theory that their supposed conflict involved a woman, whom many also credited for inspiring the Atlanta rapper’s “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana).”

Taking to Twitter, Metro urged, “Y’all n**gas [need to] stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” without clarifying whether he was refuting the presumed beef itself or its alleged cause.

Speculation about Future and Drake’s relationship escalated following the release of WE DON’T TRUST YOU last Friday (March 22). The album featured pointed lyrics from Kendrick Lamar targeting the Toronto native and J. Cole.

Additionally, the “Mask On” hitmaker seemingly took shots at Drake on the LP’s title track. In “We Don’t Trust You,” Future rapped, “You a n**ga No. 1 fan, dog/ Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog/ Pillow talkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog/ I don’t need another fake friend, dog/ Can’t be ’bout a h**, ’cause we sharin’, dog/ In your feelings, n**ga, why you playin’, dog?”

Despite the interpretations, Drake and Future have worked together a lot since their first collaboration, 2011’s “Tony Montana.” They released their joint mixtape, What a Time To Be Alive, in 2015. The project spawned hits like “Diamonds Dancing,” “Jumpman,” and “Digital Dash.” Additionally, the pair teamed up on hits like “Used to This,” “Life Is Good,” and “WAIT FOR U.”

On the other hand, Metro and Drake appeared to trade shots with one another in December 2023. The beatmaker accused Her Loss of winning over HEROES & VILLAINS at award shows due to industry politics in a now-deleted Twitter post. The self-proclaimed 6 God subsequently took a jab at “tweet and deleters” during a Kick livestream that same month.

“To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam,” Drake stated. “Look at my eyes. You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”