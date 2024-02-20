Halle Bailey and DDG

Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

DDG Shares Why He And Halle Bailey Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret: "People Was Already Giving Us Negative Vibes"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.20.2024

Halley Bailey and DDG secretly welcomed their first child together, Halo, in 2023. The former made the announcement via an Instagram post in January of this year by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn’s hand.

In a conversation with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee uploaded today (Feb. 20), DDG spoke about his and Bailey’s decision to keep the baby news under wraps amid online speculation. “I think it was more so [that] people was already giving us negative vibes, so it’s like why [should we] let ‘em know then make her pregnancy stressful?”

It’s worth mentioning that since the “Angel” singer and DDG went public with their relationship in March 2022, fans urged the couple to break up several times. In one instance, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” hitmaker was accused of hindering Bailey’s career during her promo run for The Little Mermaid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE JASON LEE SHOW (@jasonleeshow)

However, the Pontiac, Michigan native revealed that he and Bailey don’t let the negative comments get to them in a November 2023 interview with REVOLT. “We don’t really pay attention to any of that, to be honest — it’s the internet, it’s Twitter, and they aren’t real people to me, personally,” he said. Referring to his girl, DDG mentioned, “We’re best friends. We’re surprisingly very alike and we can kick it. She’s very fun and a funny person.”

Last month, DDG praised Bailey as a mother during his first vlog as a father. He shared, “I wouldn’t have chosen no other person in the world to have a child with… We [are] learning. She’s a great mom. It’s crazy, she’s amazing.”

“I seen him come out. I watched the whole thing. I was honestly scared ’cause I was like, ‘Man, I don’t really want to see this,’” the YouTuber-turned-rapper said about the child-bearing process. “At the same time, I don’t plan on having a million kids… I’m probably not gon’ see this again. So I went down there, and I looked, and it was the craziest s**t I ever seen in my life, bro.”

News
DDG
halle bailey
DDG
Halle Bailey

TRENDING
News

The NBA Rescinded Chris Brown's Offer For The Celebrity Game

Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to share his disappointment with the NBA after ...
By Ahmad Davis
02.17.2024
News

Chris Brown Confirms "The 11:11 Tour" Will Commence Summer 2024

Although he didn’t announce supporting acts or dates, Chris Brown revealed “The 11:11 Tour” will ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.13.2024
News

Nicki Minaj Appreciated Chris Brown Playing "FTCU" At His Concert

Chris Brown played Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” while his backup performer danced during a set change ...
By Ahmad Davis
02.18.2024
News

ASAP Rocky Gives Fans An Update On Rihanna's Next Album

In a brief interaction with some fans, ASAP Rocky shared promising news about Rihanna’s forthcoming ...
By Ahmad Davis
02.18.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories