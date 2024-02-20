News Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images DDG Shares Why He And Halle Bailey Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret: "People Was Already Giving Us Negative Vibes" / 02.20.2024

Halley Bailey and DDG secretly welcomed their first child together, Halo, in 2023. The former made the announcement via an Instagram post in January of this year by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn’s hand.

In a conversation with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee uploaded today (Feb. 20), DDG spoke about his and Bailey’s decision to keep the baby news under wraps amid online speculation. “I think it was more so [that] people was already giving us negative vibes, so it’s like why [should we] let ‘em know then make her pregnancy stressful?”

It’s worth mentioning that since the “Angel” singer and DDG went public with their relationship in March 2022, fans urged the couple to break up several times. In one instance, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” hitmaker was accused of hindering Bailey’s career during her promo run for The Little Mermaid.

However, the Pontiac, Michigan native revealed that he and Bailey don’t let the negative comments get to them in a November 2023 interview with REVOLT. “We don’t really pay attention to any of that, to be honest — it’s the internet, it’s Twitter, and they aren’t real people to me, personally,” he said. Referring to his girl, DDG mentioned, “We’re best friends. We’re surprisingly very alike and we can kick it. She’s very fun and a funny person.”

Last month, DDG praised Bailey as a mother during his first vlog as a father. He shared, “I wouldn’t have chosen no other person in the world to have a child with… We [are] learning. She’s a great mom. It’s crazy, she’s amazing.”

“I seen him come out. I watched the whole thing. I was honestly scared ’cause I was like, ‘Man, I don’t really want to see this,’” the YouTuber-turned-rapper said about the child-bearing process. “At the same time, I don’t plan on having a million kids… I’m probably not gon’ see this again. So I went down there, and I looked, and it was the craziest s**t I ever seen in my life, bro.”