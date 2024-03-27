News Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Drake Reveals That He Got His Tooth Diamond Removed After People Kept Mistaking It For Food / 03.27.2024

Drake finally revealed why he removed the pink diamond that was previously in his teeth.

In a “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” clip shared yesterday (March 26) evening, Mo Gilligan recalled someone in his crew mistaking the rapper’s gem for a piece of food. Speaking on their interaction at London’s Wireless Festival, the British comedian explained, “My friend, Javan, was like, ‘Drake, you’ve got something in your tooth, a little red thing in your tooth.’ And Drake’s like, ‘Is it gone?’”

Gilligan continued, “I’m looking at [Javan] like, ‘Bruv, you’re really messing up this interaction right now!’ And then Drake’s like, ‘Is it a pepper?’ This is how I knew this was Drake. He goes, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my diamond. I got a diamond in my tooth.’”

The “You Broke My Heart” artist commented underneath the post, “I actually got that diamond changed after this interaction ’cause this was the 10th time someone said it was food.”

Evidently, it wasn’t an isolated incident. Fans previously commented on Drake’s appearance in 2018, with one noting, “All that money and your teeth don’t look clean.” The rapper responded with his hygiene routine: “I have a pink diamond in my tooth… I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies.”

Notably, Drake’s affinity for jewelry doesn’t stop at dental decor. In 2023, he enlisted Alex Moss to create a custom chain dedicated to Toronto’s sports teams. The pendant featured a diamond-studded CN Tower with a red raptor and a blue jay perched on it as a nod to the city’s NBA and MLB ensembles.

“A project with my brother for ending it in the sixth and dropping on the 6th in the six. We call it the Crown Jewel, [Alex Moss],” he wrote. “Any team that wins a chip, we bring this straight to you for the whole offseason.”