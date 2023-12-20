News Screenshot from Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” video Morgan Wallen Stars In Drake's “You Broke My Heart” Video / 12.20.2023

Today (Dec. 20), Drake debuted his latest visual offering, “You Broke My Heart.” It co-starred country music star Morgan Wallen.

Directed by Theo Skudra, the video opened up with Drake and Wallen dining at a restaurant. Afterward, the pair hopped into a car and prepared to drive off before it got blown up by two women.

On the track, the Toronto native crooned, “I put careers on shelves like Amazon distribution center help/ Really hate to call lil’ broski for the dirty work, I’d rather do it by myself/ My tour route’ll leave a lazy n**ga dizzy/ Got more tracks than when a hair salon is busy/ Flow for days like that river Mississippi/ Freaky n**ga like I sing with Pretty Ricky.”

Watch the visuals below.

“You Broke My Heart” is the fourth cut from For All The Dogs to get a video companion. It arrived weeks removed from “Polar Opposites,” which amassed over 3.7 million views on YouTube. Before that, he teamed up with J. Cole for “First Person Shooter” and the Cole Bennett-directed “Another Late Night.”

The LP itself dropped in October with guest appearances from Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, PARTYNEXTDOOR, SZA, Yeat, and Lil Yachty, to name a few. He followed it up with For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, introducing six new tracks.

Over the weekend, Drake expressed gratitude to his fans by giving away $1 million via livestream. He explained, “I wanna start off by thanking each and every one of you. What an incredible year. Thank you for all the love [and] all the support. Anybody that listened, anybody that streamed, anybody that commented, debated, defended, offended. I love making music for all of you, and I love the relationship we have.”

He’s going on his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?” in January. J. Cole is slated to appear on select dates.