Drake

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake Flexes Insane Toronto-Inspired Crown Jewel Chain

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.11.2023

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), Drake revealed a custom chain dedicated to Toronto’s sports teams. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to show off the dazzling creation designed by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss.

The chain’s pendant paid homage to his hometown’s skyline, featuring a diamond-studded CN Tower. Meanwhile, a red raptor and a blue jay were seen perched on it, nodding to the city’s NBA and MLB ensembles. Additionally, the piece’s clasp boasted the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs logo.

“A project with my brother for ending it in the sixth and dropping on the 6th in the six. We call it the Crown Jewel, [Alex Moss],” Drizzy wrote. The dates pointed to the Oct. 6 release of his latest album, For All The Dogs, and the wrap-up of his “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

Further enticing the city’s sports franchises, Drake pledged to gift the chain to any crew that clinches a championship. He stated, “Any team that wins a chip, we bring this straight to you for the whole offseason.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMNY (@alexmoss)

In December 2022, Moss also created a piece named Previous Engagements for Drake. It featured a whopping 42 diamond engagement rings. Each marriage token was placed on 18-carat white gold, adding up to 351.38 carats in diamonds. It reportedly took 14 months to complete.

In July, Drake was revealed to be the new owner of the late Tupac Shakur’s crown ring, which he purchased at auction for over $1 million. He showed it off the following month in a comedic sketch by BenDaDonnn.

Outside of his recent album release, the rapper announced a hiatus from music. During SiriusXM Radio’s “Table For One,” he shared, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is… So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

News
Drake

