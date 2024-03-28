Freaknik Reactions

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Gen Z Reacts To Seeing Their Parents In 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told': "Caught Mine In 4K"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.28.2024

Earlier this month, Hulu debuted Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, which explored the history of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that blossomed into one of the largest cultural phenomena of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The film was executive produced by Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, and 21 Savage. Additionally, its cast included Lil Jon, Killer Mike, and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, among others.

When the documentary was first announced in 2023, concerns loomed over the attendees’ questionable past behaviors. Given the era predating social media, much of Gen Z was worried about unexpected revelations involving their moms, dads, aunties, and uncles. While the fortunate few sighed in relief as their family secrets remained untold, for others, nightmares came true with the film’s release last Thursday (March 21).

“My mother went to the Freaknik, and if I see this baboon in this documentary, I will jump in traffic,” a Twitter user initially joked about the potential of spotting a family member. The humor quickly turned to shock when, on Tuesday (March 26), the user updated everyone with a dramatic announcement: “I FOUND HER IN IT, AND SHE CONFIRMED IT. I’m having a stroke.”

The reactions varied widely, with another person confessing that they almost immediately identified their relative: “Caught mine in 4K [during] the first seven minutes of the movie. I didn’t finish watching it.” Notably, the sentiment was echoed across the platform, as evidenced by another declaration: “MY MOM’S IN THE FREAKNIK DOCUMENTARY.”

Hilariously, the focus wasn’t solely on the women of Freaknik; fathers also found themselves in the spotlight. Breaking the pattern with a twist of humor, someone shared their unique concern, “Y’all scared to see y’all moms in the Freaknik documentary, and [the] whole time, I’m scared to see my dad ’cause I KNOW he wasn’t getting no h**s.”

Check out more internet reactions below.

