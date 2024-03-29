News Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Claims He "Washed" Kendrick Lamar And Drake: "There Is Only One GOAT" / 03.29.2024

On Thursday (March 28), Ye, also known as Kanye West, took to social media to unload a few of his thoughts.

In an Instagram post, the rapper declared that he outperformed Kendrick Lamar in their collaboration “No More Parties in LA” from 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Notably, the Compton native lent his voice to the record’s opening verse.

Ye didn’t stop there. He also declared that he bested Drake during their 2021 Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. The self-coined 6 God’s setlist included songs like “No Friends in the Industry,” “Life is Good” and “Way 2 Sexy,” while his co-headliner did renditions of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” “N**gas in Paris” and “Bound 2,” among others.

Elsewhere in his statement, Ye also claimed credit for Adidas’ cultural impact. He wrote, “Everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture, and I took them out,” following his split from the brand in 2022. Beyond his competitors, West reminded fans of his broad influence: “I made Yeezus, [My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy], [The Life of Pablo], Graduation, [Watch The Throne], [and 808s & Heartbreak].”

The post concluded, “I am the only person to come back No. 1 after cancellation. There is only one GOAT. I stand with me. My friends call me Ye.”

Ye’s remarks arrived a week after Lamar’s initial jabs at Drake and J. Cole on “Like That.” The song appeared on Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU, and since its release, the featured verse has sparked tons of discourse among Hip Hop fans and artists alike.

“What? I’m really like that/ And your best work is a light pack/ N**ga, Prince outlived Mike Jack’/ N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary,” Lamar spat on the surefire cut. Earlier this week, Ye posted a screenshot of “No More Parties in LA” on his Instagram Story, leading fans to think he was showing support for the 36-year-old artist.