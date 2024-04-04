News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Bryson Tiller Explains Why Everyone Is "Not Gon’ Like Every Song" On His Self-Titled Album / 04.04.2024

Bryson Tiller’s self-titled studio album is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (April 5). It will contain 19 tracks and guest appearances from Victoria Monét and Clara La San.

Ahead of the project’s launch, Tiller spoke with Billboard today (April 4) about the body of work and how it artistically differentiates itself from previous releases. In particular, he gave listeners a disclaimer: “Everybody is not gon’ like every song. Everything is intentional.”

“There are people who despise ‘Whatever She Wants.’ They’re like, ‘I don’t wanna hear him do this. I want to hear him do that.’ I got music for everybody on here. I got a song on here that I really love, but I feel like some people might only like that song compared to the other songs,” the R&B singer continued. “I made one song on the album I was like, ‘This is my self-titled album, I have to try a song with no Auto-Tune.’”

Tiller added, “There are gonna be people who like that song over every other song because they like singers that don’t use Auto-Tune. And I’m OK with that.” Pre-release singles “CALYPSO” and “Outside” are confirmed to be on the LP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Tiller (@brysontiller)

“Whatever She Wants,” which initially appeared on Tiller’s rap-centric mixtape series, Slum Tiller, is also on the forthcoming project. The record’s visual companion has nearly 10 million views on YouTube.

“The Bryson Tiller Tour” is set to begin on May 11 in Portland, Oregon. The artist will then make stops in major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville, to name a few. The show run will conclude on Sept. 21 in Puyallup, Washington.

Notably, Tiller’s previous album, 2020’s A N N I V E R S A R Y, housed “Outta Time” with Drake as well as “Years Go By” and “Inhale.”