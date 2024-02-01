News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fans Plead With The Rapper To "Get Help" After Posing With Drugs / 02.01.2024

YoungBoy Never Broke Again shared an alarming post today (Feb. 1) that distressed fans. The rapper uploaded a picture of himself lying on the ground next to prescription pills and what’s presumably lean.

The caption read, “[And] that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring.” It quickly prompted expressions of concern for his health and critiques for potentially glamorizing drug misuse, especially given Hip Hop’s overdose-related deaths in recent years.

“As a fan, I ask that you please take this down. My son grew up listening to you. You have so much talent; please don’t waste it,” one worried mother wrote. Another user said, “I’ve been in the same boat. [I] still fight the urge and the same battles with anxiety. He just wanna be left alone, but [at the] same time, [he] wants help. Man, I hope you stay level-headed, YB.” Celebrities and other artists like Mimi Faust, Jacquees, and iLoveMakonnen commented on the picture as well.

YoungBoy previously spoke about his narcotic use during a December 2023 interview with Bootleg Kev. He explained, “I still get an image that I do a lot of drugs, so I kind of get that thrown in my face like ‘Oh, this taking over his mind’ or something at the same time… Now, I’m kind of taking on just therapy from now on.”

He added, “I’ve been doing a lot of rich sipping and smoking these nasty a** cigarettes… They’ve been tearing my a** up, though, man. I wanna stop smoking them so bad.”

Notably, YoungBoy was apprehended on drug, felony possession, and stolen firearm charges in 2020. Baton Rouge police discovered Hydrocodone, Xanax, marijuana, and digital scales during a video shoot. Since 2021, the “Valuable Pain” artist has been on house arrest in Utah.