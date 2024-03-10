News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Says He Doesn't Care To Be Accepted By "Mainstream Media" / 03.10.2024

Early Sunday (March 10) morning, Chris Brown detailed his thoughts on a few things regarding the music industry and how those within it perceive him.

In a new post on Instagram Stories, Brown stated, “I don’t want to be accepted by any of the mainstream media or fake celebrities. I am king in my own lane. Your fave ain’t got s**t on me, and they know it. I ain’t finna tap dance for approval. You will beg forgiveness of me. That I do know.”

While there is no clear indication of who he was referring to or what triggered these comments, the “Sensational” recording artist wanted to get that off his chest. Brown has always dealt with obstacles in the industry following his incident with Rihanna.

Recently, Chris Brown decided to share that the NBA revoked his initial invite to play in the Ruffles Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend. The game featured famous stars like Jennifer Hudson and Kai Cenat and was coached by Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

According to the emails he shared from the talent booking team, he was slated to be a part of the team led by his frequent collaborator and friend Lil Wayne. In a post, Brown said, “I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call back later and say I couldn’t do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles.”

Shortly after, Ruffles attempted to clear their name, to which Brown responded, “At this point, I am tired of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past. I posted the emails so you all could see them. The NBA still trying to get me to come courtside… Not f**king happening.” Before sharing the emails, he said, “I only go where I am appreciated.”

In a more positive development, Chris Brown will headline J. Cole’s 2024 Dreamville Festival with SZA and Nicki Minaj.