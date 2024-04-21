News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Davido Partners With UnitedMasters To Launch Nine+ Records Venture / 04.21.2024

Davido has officially unveiled his newest venture, Nine+ Records, in partnership with UnitedMasters.

The three-time Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar and Afrobeats pioneer will spearhead artist development, A&R and behind-the-scenes curation, nurturing a pioneering lineup of artists under Nine+ Records.

The Chris Brown collaborator said, “I couldn’t be more proud to partner with Steve and the team at UnitedMasters; this announcement represents an exciting new chapter for developing and established artists around the world.”

In reference to the announcement, Steve Stoute, founder and CEO of UnitedMasters, explained, “Over the last two years, we’ve proven our commitment to Africa by investing in artists, education and technology. Today, we are doubling down. With this new venture with Davido and the launch of Nine+ Records, we reinforce our mission of becoming a bridge for artists on the continent. Together, we’ll identify and develop new artists while supporting them with brand and synch opportunities.”

Regarding their new partnership, Stoute told Billboard, “There’s such a big opportunity globally, and I see him as an entrepreneur that could build the next Bad Boy, the next Death Row and the next label that has significant impact like Cash Money.”

The announcement follows a multitude of exciting developments from the innovative music distribution company. In December 2023, Billboard exclusively announced, “UnitedMasters has officially launched in Nigeria. The global music distribution platform aims to connect independent African artists to the global stage.”

During Grammy weekend 2024, UnitedMasters hosted its annual “A Celebration of Independence” Grammy Concert at the Palladium in Hollywood, California. The show boasted an all-star lineup, including headliner Davido, Uncle Waffles, Tokischa, Donavan’s Yard and NLE Choppa.

The Source wrote, “This marked the first time UnitedMasters featured international acts, solidifying its impact and representation within the global independent artist movement.” When Davido was alerted of his three Grammy nominations, he posted, “Three nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not denial!!”

UnitedMasters is home to talented artists like Brent Faiyaz, BigXThaPlug, Anycia, Ekkstacy and many more.