News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Releases The First Trailer For Her Haircare Brand Cécred: "Hair Is Sacred" / 02.07.2024

On Tuesday (Feb. 6) night, Beyoncé announced the launch of her new haircare brand, Cécred, set to debut on Feb. 20.

The reveal came through a trailer on her Instagram and official website. A post on the former was captioned, “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM.” Meanwhile, the teaser itself took viewers on a nostalgic journey back to Headliners Hair Salon, which Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, opened in Houston.

Later, the video transitioned between various women showcasing diverse hair textures. It concluded with intimate footage of Beyoncé and Tina from her childhood. A separate clip on the brand’s Instagram page saw the music icon reflecting on her upbringing in her mother’s salon and inviting fans to join her hair journey.

Beyoncé initially hinted at the brand in May 2023 with an Instagram post. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” she wrote.

“I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” Beyoncé continued. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Cécred’s announcement arrived months removed from the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer wrapping up her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” It began in Stockholm, Sweden in May 2023, with stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, and more before concluding on Oct. 1 of that same year in Kansas City, Missouri. The musician’s concert documentary, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, subsequently grossed $21 million during its opening weekend.