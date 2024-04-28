News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Shaboozey Pops Out With Diplo And The Chainsmokers At Stagecoach / 04.28.2024

Shaboozey has been riding on a high following his two guest appearances on Beyoncé’s groundbreaking country-inspired album, COWBOY CARTER. The project’s success helped bolster his newest single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which is poised to be his first top-10 record on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

With all his recent success, the Virginia-bred recording artist surprised fans during the legendary festival Stagecoach. Not only did he come out to perform his latest smash song during Diplo’s Honky Tonk set, he also surprised The Chainsmokers by appearing while they were playing his newest single.

The hype continues to build ahead of the highly anticipated release of Shaboozey’s next album, Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going, on Friday, May 31st via EMPIRE. He’s been one of the biggest stars on the internet of 2024.

During an interview with GQ, the “SPAGHETTII” artist said, “Hearing the records, at first I was like, I got to do something that Beyoncé is going to like,” he remembers. “And they’re like, ‘No, bro — do what you would do.’ It was really cool to fully be able to do me. That was really awesome. She’s a creative creator, and so am I. I really respect her artistry, her visions.”

When asked about his contributions to Beyoncé’s album, he said, “But it’s crazy to see where it landed, and there’s no other way I would’ve done it, especially with ‘SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN.’ The ‘Honey’ part is so amazing — for her to just go into something soulful like that and then still turn it into a party at the end, making you actually feel like you’re on a mechanical bull. It’s crazy.”

Shaboozey’s newest single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” entered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales and Country Digital Song Sales Charts along with Apple Music’s US Top Songs (Country) Chart and at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart.

Watch the official visualizer below.