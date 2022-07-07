New Music Stream Burna Boy's New Album 'Love, Damini' / 07.07.2022

Two years since his last album, Burna Boy continues his global domination with his sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

The 19-track set, described as Burna’s “coming of age” record, features the Toni Braxton-sampled single “Last Last,” plus collaborations with Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Blxst, Popcaan, J Hus, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Ed Sheeran, who joins him on “For My Hand.”

“Ed is probably the most amazing guy I’ve met in my life. He got me because he showed nothing but love from day one,” the Nigerian superstar told Apple Music. “We made like five songs on the same day. That’s how organic it was. The guy’s just such a genius. He just knows what’s what, and when.”

The album follows 2020’s Grammy-winning Twice As Tall. “This is like my birthday gift to me in a way, because there’s no better gift to give myself than something personal,” said Burna, who turned 31 last week. “And literally giving a part of myself to the whole world. So it’s really special.”

Unwrap Burna’s birthday gift below.