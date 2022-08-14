News Nipsey Hussle's Brother Reportedly Removes Collaboration From The Game's 'Drillmatic' / 08.14.2022

The Game’s album Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind dropped Friday, but it was missing one major feature.

According to a tracklist, Nipsey Hussle was slated to appear on the track “World Tours.” However, the song was missing when the album hit streaming services on Friday.

Now Game’s manager Wack 100 claims that Nipsey’s brother, Blacc Sam, pulled the song less than two hours before the album’s release.

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour-and-a-half before it dropped. Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled,” Wack said during a Clubhouse chat, according to Complex.

However, many fans were not surprised by the alleged removal considering Wack has tried to tarnish Nipsey’s legacy, once claiming he was not worthy of being called a “legend.”

Blacc Sam reportedly made The Game remove Nipsey Hussle from his new album as he should! You cant stand next to someone trying to tarnish Nip’s legacy and then try to eat off Nip’s legacy. — Al Weezy (@Nternational_Al) August 12, 2022

Wack says his comments shouldn’t have an impact on Game. “These n***as be in their feelings,” he said. “You notice you got Meek Mill and a bunch of people over there Wack really don’t see eye to eye with… Whoever [The Game] work with, he work with. His shit ain’t my shit. The Game done drove around L.A., he’s been the biggest Nipsey supporter ever.”

He went on to claim that Sam was letting “emotions get in the front of business” and that he failed to acknowledge Game’s continued support of Nipsey.

“The Game, Nipsey song does nothing but work towards a remembrance of Nipsey,” Wack said. “He’s not here to drop music or promote music, so it’s just remembrance of Nipsey. So at the end of the day, I think where Blacc Sam goes wrong at, he’s being selfish with his anger … probably towards me. But he’s totally disregarding the acknowledgement that Game has given Nipsey since he’s been gone.”

After Nipsey’s death in 2019, Game penned an emotional tribute to his friend. “I love you….. I’m really broken & saddened by the fact they did this to you SMMFH !!!!!” he wrote. “This was not how your life on earth was supposed to end !!!!!!!! They don’t even make friends like you no more.”

This isn’t the only controversy surrounding Drillmatic. The album also features Game’s 10-minute Eminem diss track “The Black Slim Shady.”