News Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kanye West Explains Why He Changed His Profile Photo to Kris Jenner / 09.29.2022

Kanye West is choosing peace.

On Wednesday, the Yeezy mogul changed his Instagram profile photo to his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. However, he explained that it wasn’t done to antagonize the mother of his ex-wife.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect lets change the narrative,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Ye explains why he changed his Instagram profile picture to Kris Jenner earlier today: pic.twitter.com/lXq10YyIM4 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) September 29, 2022

The avatar is the same photo that Jenner uses on her Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Ye called out Kris for allowing her daughters, Kim and Kylie Jenner, to appear in Playboy.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do,” he wrote. “Hollywood is a giant brothel … Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it … Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Amid his online tirade, Kim texted her ex-husband and asked him to stop attacking her mother on social media.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” read the forwarded message from Kris.

But Ye appears to be trying to make amends. During his appearance on “GMA” last week, he apologized to the mother of his four kids for causing her “stress.”

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” he said.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind,” he added. “And as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”