News Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Cardi B Celebrates 30th Birthday with Burlesque-Themed Bash / 10.12.2022

The stars came out to party with Cardi B as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The rapper shut down Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood on Tuesday night for her “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.” The birthday girl was stunning in a red flapper dress as she entered on the arm of her husband, who donned a white suit.

Chance the Rapper, YG, Ice Spice, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Karrueche, O.T. Genasis, DDG, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, and Cardi’s sister Hennessy were among those who turned up with Cardi at the burlesque-themed bash.

Cardi B & Offset arriving at Cardi’s 30th Birthday Celebration in LA🎂 pic.twitter.com/yKbCL3CUNQ — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) October 12, 2022

At one point in the evening, Cardi got on stage and sang along to “Tomorrow 2” as GloRilla and Ice Spice stood behind her. The celebratory vibes lasted into the early morning as a Hennessy-sipping Cardi rapped along to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” and danced to City Girls’ “Twerkulator.”

GloRilla turning up to “Tomorrow 2” at Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party last night🥳🦍👠pic.twitter.com/KV9yYbUFLp — GloRilla Updates (@GloRillaUpdates) October 12, 2022

Friends and Family singing “Happy Birthday” to Cardi B last Night at her party. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/t72qLn5BSB — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) October 12, 2022

Offset, who is known for his lavish gifts, spared no expense on his wife. He surprised her with a Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bag, which is said to be the rarest handbag in the world. The bag sold for over $300,000 at a Christie’s auction in 2020. He opened the lock to reveal another jaw-dropping gift, an iced-out Richard Mille watch.

Offset gets Cardi B a Birkin bag & a Richard Mille watch for her birthday 💯 🎉 pic.twitter.com/BfPMVnjUID — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 12, 2022

One guest who didn’t make it inside was Jamie Foxx. According to TMZ, the Oscar winner showed up late with an entourage of 10 people, but decided to leave the party because there wasn’t a section available for him and his crew.

On social media, Cardi received birthday wishes from friends including Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Latto, and Rubi Rose. “Thanks my loves,” she wrote in response to all the messages.