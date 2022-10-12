Cardi B Celebrates 30th Birthday with Burlesque-Themed Bash

Cardi B

The stars came out to party with Cardi B as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The rapper shut down Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood on Tuesday night for her “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.” The birthday girl was stunning in a red flapper dress as she entered on the arm of her husband, who donned a white suit.

Chance the Rapper, YG, Ice Spice, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Karrueche, O.T. Genasis, DDG, Wale, Tiffany Haddish, and Cardi’s sister Hennessy were among those who turned up with Cardi at the burlesque-themed bash.

At one point in the evening, Cardi got on stage and sang along to “Tomorrow 2” as GloRilla and Ice Spice stood behind her. The celebratory vibes lasted into the early morning as a Hennessy-sipping Cardi rapped along to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” and danced to City Girls’ “Twerkulator.”

Offset, who is known for his lavish gifts, spared no expense on his wife. He surprised her with a Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bag, which is said to be the rarest handbag in the world. The bag sold for over $300,000 at a Christie’s auction in 2020. He opened the lock to reveal another jaw-dropping gift, an iced-out Richard Mille watch.

One guest who didn’t make it inside was Jamie Foxx. According to TMZ, the Oscar winner showed up late with an entourage of 10 people, but decided to leave the party because there wasn’t a section available for him and his crew.

On social media, Cardi received birthday wishes from friends including Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Latto, and Rubi Rose. “Thanks my loves,” she wrote in response to all the messages.

