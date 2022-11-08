News Paras Griffin/Getty Images DaBaby Responds After Being Roasted Over BOGO Ticket Offer / 11.08.2022

DaBaby is not here for the jokes.

The rapper is once again being roasted over low ticket sales. There was a buy-one, get-one free ticket offer on his show on Nov. 15 at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama, which is part of his “Baby on Baby 2” tour. General admission tickets cost $22.50, but Eventbrite was offering the BOGO promotion to drive sales.

Social media was quick to clown him with jokes and memes. “DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest shit ever for a rapper,” tweeted one person. “And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego.”

A buy one get one free ticket offer is currently happening for DaBaby’s upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama pic.twitter.com/Fq3ArHHdfl — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 7, 2022

DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest shit ever for a rapper. And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego. — i make beats ♛ (@DonDadaNYC) November 7, 2022

guys, please be careful out there. my brother had two DaBaby tickets on the dashboard, and someone broke into his car and left four more. pic.twitter.com/8s8IjPe8wl — Meatbag (@meatbag4k) November 8, 2022

Amid the criticism, the self-proclaimed “Live Show Killa” shot back at claims that he doesn’t have enough fans to sell out the 1500-capacity venue. He posted a video of himself performing to a packed crowd in Boston, while seemingly addressing the online chatter.

“STOP IT,” he wrote alongside the laughing face emoji. “Tell em how we rocking Boston.”

DaBaby won’t let his critics get the best of him. He also posted a second video of the energized Boston crowd with the caption, “me & Boston last night AUSTIN, TEXAS this Saturday.”

In August, the rapper was set to headline a show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, but it was reportedly canceled over low ticket sales. His latest album Baby on Baby 2 was a commercial disappointment, debuting at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 with 17,000 units.

During an interview with “Ebro in the Morning,” DaBaby claims he lost $100 million following the backlash over his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud in July 2021. In the wake of the controversy, he was dropped from several major festivals including Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and Day N Vegas.

“I’m not into all the conspiracy theories, this and that, until you see it really cost a ni**a $100 million within a year’s span,” he revealed.