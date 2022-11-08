News Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million Over Fake Vogue Cover / 11.08.2022

Drake and 21 Savage are not en Vogue.

The rappers are being sued for promoting their album Her Loss with a fake Vogue cover.

In a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Vogue publisher Condé Nast is suing the rappers for deceiving the public by sharing the false cover on social media.

Last month, Drake posted a photo of him and Savage on what appeared to be the magazine’s October cover, but it turned our that the image was not real. Drake even told fans that the issue was on newsstands and thanked editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for the opportunity.

They even went so far as to print up fake magazines containing doctored images from the actual October issue of Vogue and plastered the streets with the fake cover. Drake’s team also sent out an email to media outlets announcing that street teams would be handing out copies in select cities.

Pages Inside Drake and 21 Savage’s Fake Vogue Magazine (2022) pic.twitter.com/blHzYGcY0a — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) November 1, 2022

However, Condé Nast claims Vogue and Wintour “have not endorsed [Her Loss] in any way” and have asked multiple times for the fake covers to be removed, but no action has been taken.

Condé Nast wants a judge to shut down the use of the Vogue cover immediately and is seeking at least $4 million in damages.

The Vogue cover is part of the duo’s fake press run, which included a performance on “SNL” and a Tiny Desk concert. They also sat down with Howard Stern, but Stern did not participate in the mock interview.

Drake’s team did not expect Vogue to take legal action. A source close to the rapper tells TMZ that they are “surprised and confused” by the lawsuit because other media outlets, including Stern and NPR, went along with the joke.