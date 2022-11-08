Meek Mill looks on during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Meek Mill Trips Referee at Sixers Game, Issues Apology

By Devin
  /  11.08.2022

Meek Mill is trippin’ out.

The rapper had a close encounter with a referee while courtside at the Suns vs. 76ers game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday night. While Devin Booker was dribbling down the court during the second quarter, the referee tripped over Meek’s legs, and the awkward incident was captured on live TV.

Meek’s stretched-out legs got in the way of referee Brent Barnaky as he ran alongside the Sixers’ bench, causing him to tumble to the floor.

But Barnaky got back on his feet with some help from Sixers coach Doc Rivers. Meek apologized to the referee and addressed the incident on Twitter by quoting JAY-Z’s lyrics from “Empire State of Mind.”

“Hov once said ‘I be spiked out I can trip a referee,'” Meek tweeted. “Lol I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho 😂😂😂😂.”

Michael Rubin was seated alongside Meek courtside. In an Instagram Story, the Fanatics CEO joked that Meek tried to blame him for the accident.

When he’s not tripping referees, Meek is gearing up for new music. His mixtape Flamers 5 is expected to drop by the end of the year. He will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album Dreams and Nightmares with his “Meek Mill + Friends” concert in Philly on Nov. 26.

