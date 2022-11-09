News Johnny Nunez/WireImage Nas Reveals 'King's Disease III' Tracklist / 11.09.2022

Escobar season begins.

On Friday, Nas returns with King’s Disease III, the third installment in his beloved King’s Disease series. Ahead of its release, he has revealed the tracklist.

With Hit-Boy once again behind the boards, the 16-track set opens with “Ghetto Reporter” and includes songs like “Michael & Quincy,” “Recession Proof,” “WTF SMH,” and “Don’t Shoot,” plus the bonus “Til My Last Breath.” It’s unclear if there are any features as none are listed.

Earlier in the week, Nas shared a trailer for KD3 featuring footage of him and Hit-Boy in the studio.

The original King’s Disease dropped in August 2020, with appearances from Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, and The Firm. The album won Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album. The sequel, King’s Disease II, arrived a year later featuring Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, and Charlie Wilson.

King’s Disease III Tracklist

1. “Ghetto Reporter”

2. “Legit”

3. “Thun”

4. “Michael & Quincy”

5. “30”

6. “Hood2Hood”

7. “Recession Proof”

8. “Reminisce”

9. “Serious (Interlude)”

10. “I’m on Fire”

11. “WTF SMH”

12. “Once a Man, Twice a Child”

13. “Get Light”

14. “First Time”

15. “Beef”

16. “Don’t Shoot”

BONUS

17. “Til My Last Breath”