News Cindy Ord/Getty Images Nick Cannon Responds to Claim He Pays $3 Million in Child Support / 11.12.2022

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 11th child.

On Friday, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her third child with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin. The “Wild ‘N Out” creator announced the birth of his baby girl, who joins 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” he wrote while honoring the mother of his children. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother.”

Amid his newest arrival, U.K. tabloid The Sun reported that “The Masked Singer” host is paying nearly $3 million a year in child support. The number was based on a calculation from a family law attorney who has no ties to Cannon.

Nick has responded by refuting the report, revealing that he spends way more than $3 million to support his family.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk, adding, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Nick’s child support payments will be going up even more. He is expecting his 12th child next year with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In addition to his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi and recently celebrated the birth of his daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

In September, he and Brittany Bell welcomed a baby boy named Rise Messiah, who joins their 5-year-old son, Golden Sagon, and 22-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen.