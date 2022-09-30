News Shahar Azran/Getty Images Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Rise Messiah / 09.30.2022

Just nine days after the birth of his daughter Onyx, Nick Cannon has welcomed his 10th child.

On Friday, the “Masked Singer” host announced that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah Cannon. The baby boy was born Sept. 23 and weighed 10 lbs.

The proud dad shared his excitement over the latest addition to his ever-growing family.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon wrote. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

“But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need,” he said while celebrating the mother of his child. “@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.”

Instead of a baby shower, the parents hosted a “BlessingWay” with “a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth!”

Nick went on to reveal that Rise’s birth was “probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed,” adding that it took “48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy.”

In addition to Rise, Cannon and Bell share a 5-year-old son, Golden Sagon, and 20-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen.

The new addition comes just nine days after the birth of Cannon’s daughter, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole.

In June, the “Wild ‘N Out” creator welcomed his eighth child, a boy named Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is pregnant with their third child, due in October.

Additionally, he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Zen, his son with model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer in December 2021.

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy also became a father for the 10th time. He and his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.