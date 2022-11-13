News Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight / 11.13.2022

His loss.

Drake is down $2 million after he lost a bet on a UFC fight. The avid gambler, who has a partnership with online casino Stake, bet seven figures on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Drake stood to make $2.9 million Canadian dollars if he won. But he ended up losing as Pereira defeated Adesanya in a fifth-round TKO to become the new middleweight champion.

However, Drake is not feeling defeated. Before the loss, he vowed to continue his Stake streak. “Been focused on the album. I gotta get back to stacking up,” he captioned a photo of his ticket.

Prior to this, Drake had an impressive track record. He won $1 million after Adesanya beat mixed martial artist Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in July. He also bagged $1.26 million following the Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Drake’s bank account could be taking more Ls after Condé Nast sued him and 21 Savage for $4 million over their fake Vogue cover. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent them from continuing to use the mock cover. A court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Over on the charts, Drake is celebrating another win as Her Loss debuts atop the Billboard 200. His joint album with 21 Savage moved an estimated 411,000 units in its first week.