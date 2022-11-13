News Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Rihanna Wants to Have More Kids With A$AP Rocky / 11.13.2022

Rihanna has more babies on the brain.

The pop icon welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky in May, but she is already thinking about expanding her family. According to “Entertainment Tonight,” RiRi wants to have more children with A$AP Rocky in the future.

“Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together,” said a source. “They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy. Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it. She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

The new mom recently opened up about motherhood and how it affected her decision to perform at the Super Bowl. “It’s a challenge I was willing to accept. Being a new mom, nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she told “ET.” “It was now or never. Yeah, for sure. For sure. You can get real comfortable at home as a mom.”

She also gushed over her 5-month-old son. “Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” the singer said. “He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

She and Rocky have kept their baby’s name and photos off the internet. “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” she told The Associated Press. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Meanwhile, the billionaire mogul has been busier than ever. She just debuted her fourth fashion show for Savage X Fenty and released her first new music in six years for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.”

But fans may have to wait a little longer for a new album. She said that her Super Bowl halftime performance doesn’t necessarily mean that new music is imminent.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” said Rihanna, whose last album was 2016’s Anti. “I do have new music coming out. We’ll see, we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.”