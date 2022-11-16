Music Videos Kendrick Lamar Drops 'Rich Spirit' Video / 11.16.2022

Fresh off his eight Grammy nominations, Kendrick Lamar unleashes the video for “Rich Spirit.”

The Calmatic-directed clip opens with the Compton rapper praying bedside before rapping and dancing around his midcentury crib in a pair of custom cowboy boots. The pgLang founder performs in front of a mirror and eats cereal on top of the kitchen counter. In the final scene, he dances in his living room in a glittery white outfit and white boots before he’s abruptly interrupted by a phone call.

“Stop playin’ with me ‘fore I turn you to a song / Ayy, bitch, I’m attractive / Can’t f**k with you no more, I’m fastin’,” he raps on the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers standout.

“Rich Spirit” is the latest song off the album to receive a visual following “N95” and his short film for “We Cry Together.”

On Tuesday, Kendrick became the most-nominated male artist at the 65th annual Grammys, earning eight nominations including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “The Heart Part 5,” which also received a nod for Best Music Video.

The European leg of his “Big Steppers Tour” wraps tonight before heading to Australia and New Zealand.