News Metro Boomin Reveals 'Heroes & Villains' Tracklist / 11.30.2022

Metro Boomin is making a movie.

Ahead of its release this Friday, the super-producer has shared the tracklist for his highly-anticipated new album Heroes & Villains. The 15-track set features an A-list cast of collaborators.

Travis Scott and 21 Savage appear on “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2),” while Chris Brown and Future join forces on “Superhero (Heroes & Villains).” Savage also guests alongside Young Nudy on “Umbrella” and “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” with Mustafa. And that’s not all. There are likely more features that have not been revealed.

Earlier this week, Metro debuted a cinematic trailer for the follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. He previewed his collaborations with Savage, Chris, and Future in the short film, which stars Young Thug, Gunna, and Morgan Freeman.

Heroes & Villains hits streaming services Friday. See the tracklist below.

Heroes & Villains Tracklist

1. “On Time”

2. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” feat. Future and Chris Brown

3. “Too Many Nights”

4. “Raindrops (Insane)”

5. “Umbrella” feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy

6. “Trance”

7. “Around Me”

8. “Metro Spider”

9. “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)”

10. “Creepin”

11. “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)” feat. Travis Scott and 21 Savage

12. “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” feat. 21 Savage and Mustafa

13. “Lock on Me”

14. “Feel the Fiyaaaah”

15. “All the Money”