News Getty Images Elon Musk 'Wanted to Punch' Kanye West After Swastika Tweet / 12.05.2022

Elon Musk’s friendship with Kanye West has taken a turn.

West was suspended from Twitter on Friday for violating the company’s policy against “incitement of violence” when he posted a photo of a swastika inside a Star of David during his Twitter tirade.

During a Q&A over the weekend, Twitter’s CEO was asked what he thought of Ye’s anti-Semitic post.

“I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool,” Musk said, according to Page Six.

The decision to suspend Ye’s account was Musk’s own. “That was my decision, because at a certain point, you have to say, what is incitement to violence? Because that is against the law in the US. You can’t just form a ‘let’s go murder someone’ club,'” Musk said.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he wanted to “punch Kanye” for posting Raelian symbol on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/HhquHkeFO2 — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) December 3, 2022

“I think posting swastikas in what is obviously not a good way is an incitement to violence,” he added.

West posted the Raelian symbol shortly after his controversial appearance on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” during which he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

After his Twitter suspension, Ye took to Instagram to address Musk. “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?” he asked. “Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model. And we have an Elon.”

But Musk didn’t seem to mind after Ye called him a “genetic hybrid,” responding, “I take that as a compliment!”