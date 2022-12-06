Saweetie, Quavo, and Lil Baby

Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo and Lil Baby on 'Don't Say Nothin''

By Devin
  12.06.2022

Saweetie is calling cap on the rumors.

The rapper had social media buzzing last month after she dropped her single “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which was rumored to be inspired by her relationship with Quavo and/or Lil Baby. But according to Saweetie, the internet has it all wrong.

During her “Club Icy Cyber Party Live” on Instagram, she responded to reports that she was speaking about one of her high-profile relationships.

“Ain’t nobody dissing nobody,” Saweetie said. “When I went on ‘Caresha Please,’ I told y’all, whoever’s on ‘Don’t Say Nothin’,’ whoever that messaging was towards, it wasn’t towards nobody. Ain’t nobody dissing them boys so you can kill them rumors and kill that because y’all don’t even know who I’m talkin’ about.”

The song, which appears on Saweetie’s EP The Single Life, includes lyrics about an unnamed ex. “Don’t you tell nobody we fu**in’ / Shut your mouth ni**a, don’t say nothin’,” she raps. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs.”

Joe Budden was among those who thought Saweetie was possibly dissing Quavo. During his podcast, he called her out for releasing the song in the wake of Takeoff’s death.

“It’s bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” he said. “It ain’t the time for none of that after they just lost their brother and nephew.”

While on IG Live, Saweetie also previewed her unreleased single “Icy Girl, Icy World,” which samples Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.”

“I’m an icy girl in an icy world,” she raps on the catchy hook. “You can buy me hair and fly me anywhere.”

The track is expected to appear on Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album Pretty Bitch Music, due next year.

