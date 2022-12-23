News Yung Miami Says She Knew About Diddy's Baby Before October / 12.23.2022

Diddy’s newborn baby took many by surprise, but Yung Miami was not one of them.

The City Girl rapper was asked if she knew about her boyfriend’s child prior to Diddy’s bombshell announcement. While grilling G Herbo about his love life on the latest episode of her Revolt podcast “Caresha Please,” Herbo turned the tables on Miami.

“Did you know about that baby before October?” Herbo asked Miami, causing her to laugh.

“Yeah, I did,” she responded.

Yung Miami says that she knew about Diddy's newest bundle of joy before October.

“I really feel when you’re dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t like a surprise to me,” she added.

Miami went on to say that she values honesty in a relationship. “You could come to me and tell me anything,” she said. “I feel like men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump that y’all lie a lot. You have to show a person that I’m a real person.”

Earlier this month, Diddy announced the surprise arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs. The baby girl was born in October and the mother is reportedly 28-year-old Dana Tran, who works in cyber security.

Amid the baby news, Diddy set the record straight about his relationship with Yung Miami. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted.

So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

He went on to defend Miami against the online critics. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Watch Miami’s candid interview with G Herbo below.