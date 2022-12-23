Yung Miami and Diddy

Yung Miami Says She Knew About Diddy's Baby Before October

By Devin
  /  12.23.2022

Diddy’s newborn baby took many by surprise, but Yung Miami was not one of them.

The City Girl rapper was asked if she knew about her boyfriend’s child prior to Diddy’s bombshell announcement. While grilling G Herbo about his love life on the latest episode of her Revolt podcast “Caresha Please,” Herbo turned the tables on Miami.

“Did you know about that baby before October?” Herbo asked Miami, causing her to laugh.

“Yeah, I did,” she responded.

“I really feel when you’re dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t like a surprise to me,” she added.

Miami went on to say that she values honesty in a relationship. “You could come to me and tell me anything,” she said. “I feel like men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump that y’all lie a lot. You have to show a person that I’m a real person.”

Earlier this month, Diddy announced the surprise arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs. The baby girl was born in October and the mother is reportedly 28-year-old Dana Tran, who works in cyber security.

Amid the baby news, Diddy set the record straight about his relationship with Yung Miami. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted.

He went on to defend Miami against the online critics. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Watch Miami’s candid interview with G Herbo below.

News
Yung Miami
Diddy

TRENDING
News

Young Thug Court Hearing Interrupted by Nude Zoom Video

The X-rated content was shown during Thursday’s pre-trial hearing.
By Devin
12.16.2022
News

Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL Case

He becomes the fifth defendant to plead out before next month’s trial.
By Devin
12.21.2022
News

The Game Responds to Criticism of 12-Year-Old Daughter's Outfit

Cali Dream wore the dress while attending Diddy’s daughters’ birthday party.
By Devin
12.20.2022
News

DaBaby Drops Freestyle to GloRilla's 'Tomorrow'

He unleashes another ferocious flow while in Dubai.
By Devin
12.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories