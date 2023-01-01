News Drake Reveals Footage From His Arrest in Sweden / 01.01.2023

Drake had an eventful 2022, including being arrested.

On New Year’s Eve, the rapper shared a gallery of images from the past year including previously unseen footage of him being detained by Swedish authorities, confirming the internet reports from last summer.

In his caption, he shared a message to close out the year. “The funds are useful / The lyrics are truthful / The suspects are usual / The opps are delusional / The finish line is beautiful / And the disrespect is mutual / See you in 23.”

In the short clip, two police officers are seen holding Drake by the arms and leading him towards a police car.

Footage of Drake being arrested by Swedish police back in July has just been released.pic.twitter.com/mQDuKxve31 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 1, 2023

Back in July, it was rumored that Drake was arrested on marijuana-related charges while partying at a Stockholm nightclub. However, his team denied the report, claiming Drake was in his hotel and was not arrested. The hashtag #FreeDrake started trending on Twitter amid the speculation.

Drake alluded to the arrest on “Middle of the Ocean” off Her Loss where he rapped, “Swedish jail cell, smellin’ like some Carby Musk.”

During a previous photo dump in July, he shared a one-page handout he received from Swedish police titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” which listed his rights.

Champagne Papi spent part of his holidays in St. Barts in the Caribbean. He performed at the UNICEF winter gala and rang in the new year on a yacht with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

Last month, Drake reflected on the past year while revealing his New Year’s resolution, which includes going on tour with 21 Savage. “Free up my brother 21 Savage so that we can touch road and go on tour, straight up, that’s my new year’s resolution,” he said. “They need to free my brother off all that travel shit so that we can go see the people because I can’t see the world without him.”