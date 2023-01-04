News SZA Celebrates No. 1 Album, Shares Sexy Bathroom Selfie / 01.04.2023

SZA is feeling herself, and rightfully so.

The singer has the No. 1 album in the country with SOS, which tops the Billboard 200 for a third straight week. She celebrated by taking to Instagram and sharing a series of photos and videos, including one sexy bathroom selfie in which she flaunted her assets while wearing a black bikini bottom.

“3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God,” SZA wrote in her caption.

SZA earned her first No. 1 album with SOS, which opened with 318,000 equivalent album units. It is the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks at No. 1 since Beyoncé’s self-titled album in 2013.

She received supportive messages from friends including Ice Spice, Benny Blanco, and DJ Khaled, who wrote, “Congrats u deserve it u worked hard great album.”

SZA’s bathroom selfie sent social media into a frenzy. On her album, she opened up about having cosmetic work done to her body, including a BBL (Brazilian butt lift).

“Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she sings on the title track.

On “Conceited,” she also touches on the subject. “I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it.”

SZA has been “protecting her energy” by spending her down time at the beach and with her spiritual advisor Sadhguru, who appears on “Ghost in the Machine” and “Far.”

She will return to work when she heads out on her “SOS” arena tour, which kicks off Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio and runs through March 22 in L.A. with supporting act Omar Apollo.

A video for “Kill Bill” is also on the way. Watch the teaser below.