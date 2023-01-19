Glorilla attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta

GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

  01.19.2023

GloRilla is not trying to be anyone’s baby mama.

The “Tomorrow” rapper is shutting down pregnancy rumors after four-year-old photos resurfaced showing her flaunting what appeared to be a baby bump.

“I’m having a baby APE,” she captioned the pics, which she posted on Facebook in April 2019, prior to the success of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Her name started to trend on social media after the pics reappeared. In a Facebook comment, GloRilla revealed that she was only pretending to be pregnant at the time.

“Y’all slow af I was [just playing] on dat picture,” said the 23-year-old, whose real name is Gloria Woods.

She went on to reveal that she was once pregnant, but no one knew about it until she had an abortion. “Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone,” she added.

This is not the first time GloRilla has addressed her pregnancy. She spoke about getting an abortion on “Nut Quick” off her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great…

“I’m a raw-ass bitch, but swear to God I can’t be fu**ed with / Found out I was pregnant, got it gone and I ain’t f**k since,” she raps.

While she may not be changing diapers anytime soon, the Grammy-nominated MC continues to deliver hot verses. She recently teamed up with Moneybagg Yo on his single “On Wat U On,” which follows her collaborations with Latto and Ciara.

