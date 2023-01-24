News Christopher Polk/Getty Images Rihanna Earns First Oscar Nomination for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song / 01.24.2023

Rihanna can add Oscar nominee to her résumé.

The pop icon has earned for her first Oscar nomination for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The emotional ballad, co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards, it was announced today.

Rihanna will compete against Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman. Other nominees in the category include “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

Rihanna previously received a nomination for Original Song at the Golden Globes, but ultimately lost to “Naatu Naatu.”

“Lift Me Up,” which appears in the sequel to the 2018 Marvel superhero blockbuster, serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. It is one of two songs Rihanna recorded for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, along with “Born Again.”

Wakanda Forever received a total of five Oscar nominations including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett, along with Visual Effects, Costume Designer, and Makeup and Hair Styling.

The nomination comes as Rihanna gears up for her return to the stage. She is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, on ABC.