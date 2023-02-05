Chris Brown performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival

Chris Brown Disses Robert Glasper After Losing Best R&B Album Grammy

By Devin
  /  02.05.2023

Chris Brown is a sore loser.

The R&B singer lost Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, and he didn’t take the loss well.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Breezy shared a screenshot of Glasper’s win and proceeded to take shots at the multi-talented musician.

“Yall playing,” he wrote over a photo of Glasper along with a series of laughing emojis. “Who da f**k is this?”

In another slide, he added, “Ima keep kicking yall ass! Respectfully,” later sharing a meme that questioned Glasper’s popularity: “Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper.”

He continued to troll the pianist/producer/songwriter, writing, “I gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica” before calling himself “Harmonica Breezy.”

Glasper won the Grammy for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III in the category against Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye’s Candydrip, and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun.

Glasper’s contribution to music spans over two decades with 12 Grammy nominations and five wins including his 2013 win for Best R&B Album for Black Radio, 2015 win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jesus Children, 2017 win for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media for Miles Ahead, and 2021 win for Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined.”

Chris has been nominated 21 times throughout his career and won one Grammy for Best R&B Album for F.A.M.E. in 2012.

