News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Hits Back At Critics After Romania Festival Performance / 04.29.2024

Offset may have wrapped up his “SET IT OFF TOUR” earlier this month, but he’s still booked and busy. On Sunday (April 28), he took the stage at the Hustle Festival in Romania as one of the few U.S. acts.

The rapper shared footage from his performance on Twitter that caught the attention of a few critics. In a now-deleted post, one user on the app accused Offset of fronting like it was his own concert: “He [is] acting like that’s his show by [himself]. It’s a festival.”

The “SKYAMI” artist responded, “Tell me what other artist [is] on here… I’ll wait, twin. Hate can’t stop me [from picking] up [the] cake.” He also took aim at another person who commented, “My boy, that’s a festival. They ain’t there for you; you there for them.”

Offset said, “You [have a] s**t stain mole on ya face. The amount of time you can hate is the amount of time you should [have used to remove] that mole.” Check out the exchanges below.

Tell me what other artist on here…I’ll wait twin… hate can’t stop me pickup up cake 💰 😂 😂 https://t.co/mXXWnHrOEG — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 29, 2024

You having shit stain mole on ya face the amount of time you can hate is the amount of time you should removed that mole ❗️ https://t.co/2o3cZRYVY2 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 29, 2024

Offset has several shows lined up for the remainder of the summer. He’s slated to perform at the splash! Festival in Gräfenhainichen, Germany on July 4. Other overseas stops include Finland for Ruisrock, Openair Frauenfeld, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, and the Positivus Festival.

Offset released his sophomore solo album, SET IT OFF, in October 2023. Spanning 21 songs, the body of work boasted collaborations with artists such as Travis Scott, Cardi B, Don Toliver, Mango Foo, Future, Latto, and Chlöe Bailey. Some of the standouts included “HOP OUT THE VAN,” “SAY MY GRACE,” “JEALOUSY,” and “WORTH IT.”

The LP entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5, earning 70,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Offset’s previous project, FATHER OF 4, landed at No. 4 on the same chart in 2019.